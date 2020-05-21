Scott County pool will be closed, swim lessons cancelled for 2020 season

Scott County officials have announced the Scott County pool will not open for the 2020 season; this includes the cancellation of all swim lessons.

Officials gave an update to their park and pool policies on Thursday.

"In accordance with state recommendations pertaining to COVID-19, we want to share with you important information about our parks," officials said. "Visitors are reminded to strictly abide to the social distancing rules and not gather in groups of more than 10. Remember to stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and other hygiene products."

Officials said they "regretfully" announced the closure of the pool and cancellation of the swim lessons for the 2020 season. Officials say they will be issuing full refunds to those who have already registered.

Officials also announced that all modern restrooms and shower buildings will re-open on May 29, 2020. (Only non-flush pit latrines are available at this time)

>Campgrounds:

- All modern campgrounds are open on a first-come, first-served basis, but only for self-contained campers (those with internal water and restroom facilities) until 5/29/2020. Primitive campgrounds will re-open and tent camping may resume starting 5/29/2020.

- Buffalo Shores Recreation Area Campground is scheduled to open on 6/10/2020 to self-contained units only, as no restrooms or showers will be available due to mechanical issues with the septic system.

- Cabin rentals will resume as normal beginning 5/22/2020.

- Picnic shelters and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

- The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village and Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead are open with some social distancing restrictions for visitors, but the Pioneer Village Heritage Days event on May 24th & 25th is CANCELLED.

- The Young Pioneers Day Camp, will cancel Week 1 only (June 8-12), and will continue with social distancing restrictions and program modifications for the remaining Weeks 2 thru 8 as originally scheduled.

- The Wapsi River Environmental Education Center will re-open on June 1st, M – F, 8:00am-4:30pm. Please call (563) 328-3286 for public availability.

- All public programs, tours, and events that meet social distancing and gathering restrictions will resume on June 1st, and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to ensure public safety.

Officials say if you feel canceling your reservation or activity registration is the safest choice, they will waive cancellations fees, and issue Full Refunds through June 30, 2020. (To cancel, contact our Administrative Office at (563) 328-3280 or conservation@scottcountyiowa.com)