Scott County program collects $10 million in delinquent fines

The Scott County Attorney's Office reached a milestone when it comes to collecting fines. At the end of last month, the Delinquent Fine Collection Program exceeded $10,000,000 since the program started in February of 2008.

According to Amy DeVine, First Assitant County Attorney, of that total,$3,674,629 went back to Scott County.

In addition, the county's Driver’s License Reinstatement Program has allowed people whose licenses have been suspended because of unpaid fines get back behind the wheel while paying down their debt..

The County Attorney’s Office says the program helps people be complaint with driving laws. To qualify, they must carry car insurance and pay toward their fines every month..