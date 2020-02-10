Scott County prosecutors rest Monday in Tre Henderson trial

Prosecutors have rested in the trial of a Chicago man charged in the 2018 beating death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell in Davenport.

The trial for Tre Henderson, 28, began Feb. 3 in Scott County District Court.

County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant County Attorney Nathan Repp called several witnesses, including Bussell’s mother,

Jacqueline Rambert, before resting Monday afternoon.

Henderson’s attorneys, Michael Adams and Jill Eimermann, will present their case Tuesday morning.

He is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.

On April 27, 2018, Rambert, called 911 and reported her son was choking and unresponsive, according to trial testimony.

Bussell was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries. He died on May 1, 2018.

An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. He also had numerous injuries of the torso and extremities.

Henderson told investigators Bussell fell off the kitchen counter five days earlier while his mother was at work. He denied abusing the boy.

Henderson was arrested in August 2018 in Gary, Indiana. Rambert was arrested in Chicago.

Repp said in his opening statement that Bussell was in the sole custody of Henderson when he suffered his fatal injury and that his injuries were non-accidental.

Adams said in his opening statement that the evidence would show that Bussell’s fatal head injury was caused by the fall from the kitchen counter, just as Henderson said.

He also said Rambert, 26, admitted to striking the boy and breaking his ribs in the days leading up to his death.

She pleaded guilty in January to two counts of child endangerment. She will be sentenced on March 20.