Scott County screening tool determines whether juvenile will be detained or not

The number of kids held in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center as of Thursday is eight. It is the lowest number in months. The Director of the Juvenile Detention Center & Diversion program Jeremy Kaiser, credits new programs and resources they have been using.

For several years, the county has been using a computerized screening tool that determines whether or not a minor should be placed in detention or not.

“Basically the idea is to remove any bias whatsoever that a staff may have,” said Kaiser.

The screening tool is based on a point system. The higher the number the more likely a youth will be detained.

“Ten for theft second, three for already being on probation, so his total points is 13. He scores detained,” said Kaiser.

Anywhere between eight and 12 the juvenile can be released and referred to a diversion program.

“The judge will make the determination whether they need to be continued to be detained at that time or if they will need to be released and referred to another program,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser says they are working to improve the system as well.

“It's important that the workers that are using it have trust in the system. So I think it's important for us to be looking at how it can be improved,” said Kaiser.

Improvements that will better for the public.

“Detainment shouldn't be about punishment. It should be about protecting the public and that's what this is all about,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser says a diversion program called "Auto Theft Accountability" has also played a role in the number of youth not-recommitting crimes. Four juveniles have completed that program and those four have not stolen cars since.

