Scott county jail implements new protocols

New protocols have been implemented at the Scott County Jail to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. TV6 sat down with Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator, Bryce Schmidt, to explain how the changes are working so far. He said all new inmates undergo a 14-day quarantine before being moved up to the general population.

"We do a screening process where we ask questions [and] take temperatures and if they’re symptomatic at all, if they have a cough or if they have a fever, we’ll send them for an additional evaluation at the hospital before we accept them," Schmidt said.

For those new inmates who are symptomatic, they're monitored until they are no longer symptomatic and then undergo the 14-day cycle before going up to the general population.

He said the process has been a transition for correctional officers and inmates, but they've done a lot to communicate the changes with the inmates.

"I think as long as you’re communicating with the inmates on what you’re doing and why you’re doing it they’re actually very appreciative of that cause they don’t wanna get sick as well," Schmidt said.

Overall, he says they're fortunate because their medical staff comes directly from the county health department.

Since March, the number of inmates in the jail has decreased from 290 to 220.

Late last month, Scott County Jail released roughly 50 inmates. Most were released due to their age, medical issues, and some were close to completing their sentences.