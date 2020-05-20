Screentime during quarantine

Imagine how good you’d be at something if you focused 34 whole years on it. Well, according to new research, there is something we’re already dedicating that kind of time to. And it’s not exactly finding the cure for cancer. Well unless that’s trapped inside our phone.

A new poll has found the typical person will spend a staggering 34 years looking at their phone, computer, or television. Researchers say we’re averaging about 13 hours a day of screentime, which adds up to 4,866 hours each year, and 301,733 hours in the average lifespan. That’s a whole lot of really boring Zoom calls.

And for a lot of us, the clock starts first thing in the morning. The study says the average adult starts looking at a screen within 20 minutes of getting out of bed and a third switch on a device within five minutes. But that breakfast Instagram feed is the most important scroll of the day.

By the way? The computer is our biggest screen time sink. Researchers found we’re spending just over four hours a day looking at a laptop. And television? It was a close second at three-and-a-half hours. Meanwhile, we’re only looking at our phones for a measly two hours and 25-minutes a day. Anyone else’s eyes feeling tired just thinking about this?