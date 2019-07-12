Sea lion pup makes debut at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

At just a month old, a sea lion pup is already making a splash in his new habitat and with zoo visitors in Illinois.

Charger the sea lion pup made his debut at the Brookfield Zoo on Thursday. (CNN)

Charger was joined by his mom when he entered the outdoor area at Brookfield Zoo for the first time Thursday.

Charger was born on June 10, and the zoo's staff says he has already reached about 40 pounds, nearly doubling his birth weight.

Soon, Charger will be introduced to solid foods, the sea lion favorite, fish! But for now, this first was a big step for the baby.