Search continues for Connecticut toddler missing since December

It has been six months since Vanessa Morales, a one-year-old from Connecticut, went missing.

Police are still searching for Connecticut toddler, Vanessa Morales, who has been missing for six months. They believe she's still alive. (Source: CNN, News 12)

Tips have slowed, but police say they remain committed to this case.

“Our detectives are very much still very actively investigating it,” Lt. Patrick Lynch said. “Our goal is to find Vanessa and bring her home to her family.”

The search began Dec. 2 when police found Vanessa’s mother, Christine Holloway, beaten to death inside their home. Vanessa was gone.

Her father, José Morales, was later charged with Holloway’s murder, but police say he has not told them anything about his daughter’s whereabouts.

“We believe he has information and we’re hoping at some point he’ll provide us with the information that will help us find Vanessa,” Lynch said.

Police say they have no reason to believe that she is not alive.

Items missing from the home at the time of her disappearance were her Graco car seat, a polka dot blanket, an Eddie Bauer backpack-style diaper bag and a teething ring.

“We just ask that people keep a lookout for that and contact us. It doesn’t matter whether you believe it is inconsequential or not, we can make that determination." Lynch said. "We’d rather go and look at something that doesn’t have anything to do with the case than miss something that could help us find Vanessa.”

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Vanessa’s return and her family continues to hold out hope.

“To the person that has my niece Vanessa, please bring her back to us safely. Please bring her back to her family that loves her dearly and that misses her every minute of every day,” Vanessa’s aunt said in a statement.

