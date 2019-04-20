Search for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy focused on residence

Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say they're focusing their search for a missing 5-year-old boy on his family's residence.

Crystal Lake police said Friday that they have no indication Andrew "AJ" Freund was abducted. They say canine units only picked up the boy's scent within the residence, which indicates Andrew didn't leave on foot. Police say Andrew's parents last saw him about 9 p.m. Wednesday and reported him missing Thursday when they woke up and couldn't find him in the home.

WBBM-TV and WLS-TV reported the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services took Andrew's younger brother into custody after Andrew was reported missing.

Attorney George Kililis, who represents the boy's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, said he advised her to stop talking to police when he thought she might be considered a suspect.