Search for missing Iowa City man comes to an end

Iowa City police say the search for a missing man has come to an end.

During an organized search on Wednesday, police found the body that is believed to be Nikolai "Niko" Stielow, who had been missing since Saturday night.

Police made the discovery at approximately 1:19 p.m. in a heavily wooded area south of Whiting Avenue and west of Kimball Road. Iowa City and Coralville Fire Departments conducted the search, with the help of the K9 Alliance of Iowa.

Police say preliminary information shows no signs of foul play, but the cause of death has yet to be determined. A complete investigation, including an autopsy by the Johnson County Medical Examiner, is still pending.

Police say Stielow's family appreciates everyone who helped and expressed concern over the last few days and request privacy during this difficult time.