Search for new Moline police chief delayed while city looks for new city administrator

Moline's Mayor, Stephanie Acri, said Monday the search for a new police chief has been "delayed" while the city searches for a new city administrator.

City Administrator Doug Maxeiner stepped down from the position in January. At that time, Maxeiner and the city said the decision was mutually agreed upon by the Moline City Council and Maxeiner.

Maxeiner was responsible for hiring a new police chief after John Hitchcock retired last year. Hitchcock had pleaded guilty to to a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in November.

Acri said Monday that the city feels the new city administrator should be hired first so they new chief "knows who they will be reporting to." Acri said if a new city administrator is not selected as "quickly" as they would like, the interim city administrator may be used to select a new chief.

Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte is currently serving as the Interim City Administrator.

No timeline has been set to fill either position.

