Search is on for missing snowmobile driver in Henry County, Iowa

Officials in Henry County, Iowa are searching for a missing snowmobile driver.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, the Henry County Sheriff's Office was alerted of the missing driver.

Around 3 a.m., officials said they located the snowmobile near the Skunk River and Highway 34 Bridge.

Henry County officials, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa DNR began searching for 25-year-old Spencer Ray Adam, of Richland.

The Iowa DNR, Fairfield Fire and Henry County Sheriff's Office will continue their search near a river area for Adam.