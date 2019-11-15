Search underway for missing University of Iowa student

The University of Iowa Police Department continues to search for a missing student.

Law enforcement officials are searching for David Le, 19, of Sioux City. Some of his personal belongings were located on the Iowa Avenue Bridge over the Iowa River. Le has been absent from class.

On Thursday, crews from several agencies began conducting searches of the Iowa River near the Iowa Avenue bridge that involved dragging the river, divers and cadaver dogs. River search efforts have been suspended as of Friday evening.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call the University of Iowa Police Department at 319-335-5022.