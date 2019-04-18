Second case of measles confirmed in Iowa

Another case of measles has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. An official release from the Iowa Department of Public Health says the testing was done through the State Hygenic Lab.

The first case in Iowa was reported earlier this week on Monday.

In the announcement Thursday, officials with the Iowa Dept. of Public Health say the case is an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident. Officials say this person is a "household contact of the recently confirmed measles case (an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident with recent travel to Israel, where measles transmission occurring."

Officials say the person was under a voluntary confinement order after the first confirmed case. This was to prevent further exposures.

"There is no current threat to the general public," according to officials as this was the second case from the same house during the measles incubation period.

"These cases serve as a reminder for all Iowans to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date. Vaccines prevent diseases and save lives," officials said in the release.

