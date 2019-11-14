Second graders in Davenport celebrate world kindness day

A second-grade classroom from Madison Elementary School in Davenport celebrated World Kindness Day by decorating coffee cup sleeves for Java Station!

Jessica Aust said she's "trying to push kindness in her classroom" and had her students decorate 125 coffee sleeves for Java Station on Main Street, in front of their school.

She posted on Facebook, "the kids loved it, and were so excited to know that they were making complete strangers’ days!! I wish I could post a picture of them all individually!! ❤️❤️

“Keep Smiling, You Got This!” ��"