Second man charged in Davenport mobile home park shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park in February.

James Edward Carter Jr. was arrested Friday on one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $10,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Friday, court records show.

Davenport officers responded around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 19 to the mobile home park in the 5100 block of Fairmount Avenue for a report of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Officers located five spent .380-caliber casings in the street.

According to an arrest affidavit, Carter drove co-defendant Corey Drew Day to the mobile home.

Day, according to the affidavit, fired multiple rounds into the mobile home.

Carter admitted to police he knew Day was going to shoot at the mobile home before volunteering to take him there, according to the affidavit.

Minutes before the shooting, Carter called the man who lives at the mobile home to make sure he was present and awake, according to the affidavit.

Day, 34, of Davenport, was arrested in February and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He has a pretrial conference on July 17. Day remains free on bond as of Sunday.

According to court records, Carter is awaiting trial in a felony marijuana case.