Second person tests positive for COVID-19 at Shearer's Foods; cases are unrelated

A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Shearer's Foods in Burlington according to company officials.

Officials first reported a confirmed case in late April.

"We have confirmed that a team member in our Burlington, Iowa manufacturing location has tested positive for COVID-19," officials said in the release. "This individual contracted the virus from a person outside of our plant. This is the second case confirmed COVID at our site, with the first one having been reported 4 weeks ago. That associate has completely recovered and is back to work. Further, the two cases are not related and no one else in our facility has been diagnosed. Our significant safety precautions, requiring social distancing, providing and mandating masks and enhanced sanitation has made a difference in containing exposure."

Officials say safety of their products, employees and community remains their "top priority" and that they have taken all steps necessary to identify and notify those who have worked closely with the second positive case. Those who have been close with the second case have been asked to self-quarantine at home for two weeks.

"The team member did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk," officials said. "People who have been asked by the company to stay at home in quarantine, under an abundance of caution, will continue to receive pay and benefits during their quarantine period. We continue to practice taking temperatures of our team mates before they enter the building for work, and strictly following our social distancing, enhanced sanitation and PPE/masks requirements. In fact, Shearer’s has benchmarked our Coronavirus protocols against best practice and we are doing more than most of the world’s largest companies to protect our team members."

Officials say the facility remains open and they have conducted a "deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19."