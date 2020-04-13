Second person tests positive for COVID-19 in McDonough County

A second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in McDonough County, Illinois.

Health officials with the McDonough County Health Department made the announcement on Monday.

The second person, a resident in their 20's, is self isolating at home and CDC protocols have been implemented. Officials say she did not report any significant travel.

Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor those who were in contact with her in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission.

As of Sunday, health officials in the state of Illinois announced 20,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This includes 720 deaths, in 86 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.