Second round of COVID-19 recovery grants awarded

A second round of grants has been awarded to Quad Cities-area nonprofits supporting the community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every single dollar granted has been made possible from donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The fund—which is closing in on $1 million in donations and pledges from Quad Citizens, businesses, area funders, and donors from the “Unite Quad Cities” giving event—provides critical support for basic needs during the pandemic.

Funding in this round has also been granted to support nonprofits providing their services more safely, such as taking additional precautions for services that must be in-person like care for people with disabilities, or shifting to remote delivery of mental health services, substance abuse services, legal services, and community support services.

With this round, a total of $565,772 from the Disaster Recovery Fund has been granted swiftly back into the community. Grants are reviewed by a team from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad Cities, and the Regional Development Authority.

Nearly $3 million in grant support has been requested from area organizations. The requests continue to grow, and each one is reviewed—or re-reviewed—to identify the greatest needs and opportunities during the pandemic.

Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Community Foundation, said that the fund will continue to grant dollars out on a rolling basis. “Through the Recovery Committee of Disaster Ready Quad Cities and the Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition, we continue to gain new

knowledge of how this disaster is affecting the Quad Cities, and we are working together to provide the right support to our community at the right time.”

Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, emphasizes that additional contributions are needed.

“It is worth a moment of pause to acknowledge the tremendous contributions people have made to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. As of April 14, a total of 1,089 individuals or businesses have committed $995,284 to the fund, which includes more than $150,000 from the ‘Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery’ giving event,” she said. “The need requested is three times the number that has been raised—and we are committed to putting every single dollar to good use.”

A total of $240,370 was granted this week to 21 organizations. The awards include additional grants to three organizations (noted with an asterisks) that received support in the first round so that they can continue their critical work:

· The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, to continue critical services to people with disabilities—$11,300

· Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, to continue support of children in need—$15,000

· The Center, to expand food and basic needs services to people in need—$10,000

· The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, for technology to continue remote critical safety services for children and families—$4,600

· Child Abuse Council, to continue and expand critical services to children experiencing trauma —$8,000

· Family Resources, Inc., to continue critical services to children and families—$20,000*

· Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, for technology to expand remote support groups and TeleMental Health services—$8,000

· Goodwill of the Heartland, to continue critical employment support services—$20,000

· Hope at the BRICK House, Inc., to expand meals and support to families in need—$1,500

· Humility Homes & Services, Inc., to continue housing homeless individuals and families—$20,000*

· Iowa Legal Aid, to expand legal services to low-income Scott County residents—$20,000

· King’s Harvest, to expand food provision for people in need—$5,000

· Milestones Area Agency on Aging, to expand meal provision for isolated, home-bound seniors—$12,270

· Moline Community Development Corp., to continue critical services to low-income neighborhoods—$4,500

· Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, to expand provision of COVID-19 business resources—$25,000

· Rock Island County Council on Addiction, for technology to expand remote support groups and treatment—$5,000

· Tapestry Farms, to expand provision of basic needs for vulnerable refugee families—$2,700

· The Salvation Army—Quad Cities, to expand homelessness prevention and emergency sheltering options for homeless individuals and families—$15,000*

· Trinity Health Foundation, to support Trinity Health Care workers on the frontlines for COVID-19—$7,500

· YouthHope, to expand provision of food and support to families in need—$10,000

· YWCA of the Quad Cities, to continue critical services to children and families—$15,000

“Reviewing applications from so many agencies in crisis is difficult, but also inspiring,” said Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority. "We see that many nonprofit leaders are adapting to meet a whole new set of challenges. And, we can also start to see how the critical needs line up—from shoring up our health systems to providing food and shelter for people in crisis to keeping families afloat to prevent more crisis situations. At the same time, we look closely at what can be done to protect nonprofit infrastructure.”

Karrie Abbott, chief operating officer at the United Way of the Quad Cities, added that this moment is one unlike the region has ever seen.

“At United Way, we’ve seen our community face many challenges—from economic recessions to natural and man-made disasters. However, nothing can compare to what we’re facing with the COVID-19 crisis,” Abbott said. “As the need has grown, the generosity is growing exponentially. As we navigate our way through this trying time, nonprofits, businesses, government, and individuals must continue to come together in any way we can to support organizations providing services on the front line to those impacted.”

TO MAKE A GIFT TO THE QUAD CITIES DISASTER RECOVERY FUND Online: www.qccommunityfoundation.org

By text: Text “UNITEQC” (use all caps) to 41444

By mail, with checks made out to the “Quad Cities Community Foundation”:

Quad Cities Community Foundation

Attn: Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund

852 Middle Road / Suite 100

Bettendorf, IA 52722