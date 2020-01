If you live in Davenport, you may be waking up to a ticket or a car that's been towed.

A snow emergency in parts of the city ended at 6 a.m. It was in effect since 9 Sunday night.

City crews removed snow from streets in the downtown and Hilltop areas, opening-up street parking and access to businesses.

Again, if you were parked on a snow route, there's a chance your car was either ticketed or removed.

You can always park for free in city ramps during a snow emergency.