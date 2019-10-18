Second suspect arrested in attempted murder case out of Geneseo

A second suspect has now been formally charged in an attempted murder case in Geneseo.

Justin Sexton appeared in court for an arraignment on Thursday, he is being charged with attempted murder. (KWQC)

Justin Sexton appeared in court for an arraignment on Thursday, he is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Last week police were called to a home in Geneseo for a domestic disturbance. Officers say Sexton and a female suspect, 38-year-old Shannon Jones of Alabama, put a foreign substance into one of the victim's drinks.

The other victim was able to get away during an attempted beating.

Sexton's next hearing is expected to be on Monday, Oct. 21.

His bond has been set at $500,000.