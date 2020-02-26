Second suspect charged in Ga. student death

Two men are now in custody in connection to the death of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Gunn’s family reported her missing on Feb. 15. Her body was later found in Crawford County on Feb. 17.

Jaivon Abron, 22, is the second suspect charged in this case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) took additional warrants out in this case, charging Abron with two counts of false statements in Valdosta and Lowndes County, as well as a warrant for concealing a death in Peach County.

Abron was arrested Wednesday around 5:09 p.m., the GBI reported.

A GBI agent told WALB News 10 that Abron has a home in Valdosta but is known to frequent the Peach County and Warner Robins areas.

The GBI said Abron and the other suspect, DeMarcus Little, 25, are friends.

Little was arrested on Feb. 24, just before noon on one count of malice murder, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Little was Gunn’s boyfriend.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and the GBI is continuing to follow leads in this case.

Agents reported that a phone has been recovered during their investigation.

Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478) 825-3383, Peach County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 825-3435, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 836-3116, Macon Crime Stoppers at (478) 742-2330, or the GBI Region 13 Office at (478) 987-4545.

Copyright 2020 Gray Digital Media via WALB. All rights reserved.