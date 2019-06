A lockdown is over at the White House and nearby areas, the U.S. Secret Service tweeted Monday afternoon.

A suspicious package caused the Secret Service to place the White House and surrounding locations on lockdown at around 11 a.m. Monday.

President Donald Trump signed a Iran sanctions order amid the lockdown.

This was the second suspicious package reported in a week, according to The Hill.

