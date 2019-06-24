Secret Service: Suspicious package reported near White House

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that they are responding to reports of a suspicious package on Pennsylvania Ave. near the White House on Monday morning.

The White House is on lockdown, and walking traffic is closed on the street between 15th and 17th streets. Nearby Lafayette Park is also shut down.

The Secret Service announced the incident via Twitter at 11:26 a.m. Monday.

President Donald Trump, currently at the White House, signed a Iran sanctions order amid the lockdown.

This is the second suspicious package in a week, according to The Hill.

