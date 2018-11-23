Secret Service warns of an increase in gas pump skimmers this holiday season

Americans hit the roads in near-record numbers this Thanksgiving holiday. AAA says nearly 50-million people are traveling by car, many prompted in part by low gas prices, and it is driving up the incidents of one crime.

Crooks are using more gas pump skimmers, stealing personal information of unsuspecting customers.

"Scary,” one victim told NBC News.

The Secret Service found nearly 200 skimmers nationwide this holiday season. The Secret Service said those skimmers could have been used to ring up some $6-million in fraud.

"They're easy to create,” Matthew O'Neill, Supervisory Special Agent in the Secret Service said. “They're easy to deploy and they can get a lot of stolen credit card data very quickly.”

O’Neil said the crime is lucrative and has cost consumer more than $100-million dollars over the past few years.

“It would be impossible for a consumer to tell if there is a skimmer inside of a fuel pump,” O’Neil said.”

There are ways to protect yourself at the pump:

• Pay in cash or pay inside with a credit card

• Choose a pump closest to the store

• Watch your accounts for suspicious charges

Some of the more sophisticated skimmers use Bluetooth, which can help you identify if one is at a pump you’re going to use. To check, turn on your Bluetooth. If you see a long string of letters or numbers, it’s a sign there could be a skimmer.

The Secret Service says thieves sometimes sit nearby, capturing your information in real-time, making it easier for them to use or sell it faster.

