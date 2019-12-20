Section of Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline now open

A section of Iowa-bound I-74 in Moline is now open.

Construction crews completed the new westbound I-74 lanes in Moline on Friday evening. That means local traffic can now take I-74 instead of 19th Street and avoid delays downtown.

Here's how it works:

Instead of exiting at Avenue of the Cities and taking 19th Street, local Iowa-bound traffic will be allowed to stay on the new I-74 lanes heading towards the Mississippi River.

Two lanes will be open until about 7th Avenue, where drivers can exit to 7th Avenue or merge onto a single lane and continue on I-74.

Drivers will then have to make a u-turn and take the off-ramp to River Drive. Once on River Drive, drivers can take the I-74 on-ramp to take the existing bridge to Iowa and then exit at Grant Street/US 67.

The I-74 River Bridge project posted a map to its Facebook page: