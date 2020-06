A section of West 46th Street in Davenport will be temporarily closed for road work.

City officials with Davenport Public Works announced the street will be closed between Scott Street and Welcome Way and Marquette Street between West 46th Street and Royal Oaks Drive.

This will be for crews to transition their work to cracking, seating and paving.

The sections are expected to open back up by Monday, July 6. This is dependent on the weather.