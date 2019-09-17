"Seinfeld" coming to Netflix in 2021

Netflix is about to tell Hulu "No 'Seinfeld' for you!"

"Seinfeld" was one of the most celebrated shows of the 1990s. (MGN)

The streaming service has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the show starting in 2021. That ends the run 'the show about nothing' has had on Hulu, which has been its digital home since 2015.

Netflix hopes "Seinfeld" will be "master of its domain" as it prepares to lose access to "The Office" and "Friends."

"Seinfeld" was one of the most celebrated shows of the 1990s. It won multiple Emmy awards and popularized phrases like "yada, yada, yada" and "not that there's anything wrong with that."

Netflix has not confirmed how much it paid for the five-year deal, but Hulu reportedly laid out more than $150 million for the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix paid more than $500 million.

Streaming services are trying to beef up their content as competition in the industry heats up.

Warner Media snagged "Friends", which has found a large, new audience among millennials, away from Netflix for its HBO Max service starting next year.

NBC Universal poached "The Office" for its upcoming service.