Selection Sunday: 68 teams chart path toward NCAA title

The 68 teams have been determined. Now, it’s just a matter of who they’ll be playing in March Madness.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the bracket for the NCAA Tournament revealed Sunday evening.

Others vying for the top spots included Virginia, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Tennessee and the winner of the Big Ten title game between Michigan and Michigan State.

On Saturday night, Duke, led by freshman sensation Zion Williamson, won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and positioned itself as the favorite in Vegas to win it all when the nets come down at the Final Four on April 8.

The Blue Devils were an early 9-4 favorite. They will open in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday against the winner of a First Four game between North Carolina Central and North Dakota State.

The tournament starts Tuesday with a couple of play-in games, then gets into full force Thursday and Friday with 32 teams playing each day at eight sites around the country.

