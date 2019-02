A semi rollover has shut down all lanes of Rt 34 near Blackhawk East College in Henry Co., Ill.

In a Facebook post the sheriff's office said the road is completely blocked and traffic is being rerouted at Rt 34/78 junction and Rt 78/91 junction.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

It is unclear if there are any injuries are what caused the crash. It is unknown has long the road will be closed.