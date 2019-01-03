Sen. Charles Grassley sworn in as Senate President Pro Tempore

The Senate unanimously named Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa,to be Senate president pro tempore. It is a position that has historically been bestowed upon the most senior member of the majority party in the upper chamber of Congress. Upon his swearing in, Senator Grassley became third in the line of presidential succession following the vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

According to Senator Grassley's press offfice, he has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for 38 years and succeeds Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah as Senate president pro tempore. The only other Iowan to hold the office was Senator Albert B. Cummins, who assumed office in 1919, 100 years before Senator Grassley assumed the role.

In a press release, Senator Grassley said "This is an honor for me and the state of Iowa. Iowans have trusted me to represent them in the Senate for 38 years. This constitutional office is another opportunity to deliver results for the people of Iowa and to defend the institution of the greatest deliberative body on Earth, the United States Senate,”