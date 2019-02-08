Sen. Elizabeth Warren to visit Davenport Sunday

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is visiting Iowa this weekend. The Democrat from Massachusetts is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Warren will hold a roundtable discussion at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport on Sunday night at 7:15. Doors open at 5:45.

The general public can RSVP by going to: my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-davenport-?source=press.

Prior to her event in Davenport, Warren is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.

She will also be in Iowa City from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the University of Iowa's "Iowa Memorial Union."

Warren was the first major Democratic candidate to announce an exploratory committee but she has yet to officially announce a presidential run.

On Thursday, Warren teased that she would be making a "big announcement" about her 2020 plans on Saturday, Feb. 9.

