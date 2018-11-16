Sen. Grassley chooses to serve as chairman of Senate Committee on Finance

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has chosen to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance during the 116th Congress when committees are formed in January.

“The economy is better than it’s been in years and there’s a sense of optimism about the future of our country that people haven’t felt in a long time thanks to the pro-growth policies of a Republican President and a Republican majority in Congress,” Grassley said.

He has previously served as chairman of the committee from January-June 2001 and from January 2003-January 2007.

Grassley said while a part of the Finance Committee he wants to make sure Americans get to experience the economy for themselves.

"hat means working to provide Americans with additional tax relief and tax fairness so they can spend more of their hard-earned money on what’s important to them. It means giving small businesses more of the tools they need to hire additional workers, invest in their companies and give their employees the benefits and wages they’ve earned. It means expanding market opportunities for farmers, manufacturers and service providers to export more ‘Made-in-America’ goods and services all across the globe for the benefit of workers in all of these valued sectors of the American economy. And it means improving the affordability, quality and accessibility of health care, including in rural America," Grassley said.

Rules by the Senate Republican Conference limit people to serve as chairman and ranking member to six years or three Congresses for each role.

Grassley is eligible to serve as chairman for one full Congress.

He previously served on the Senate Judiciary Committee. His place will be taken by Sen. Lindsey Graham.