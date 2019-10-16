Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) comments on Turkey conflict and Illinois flooding

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) spoke on both local and international matters in an interview Wednesday.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) speaks to Gray DC. (Source: Gray DC)

As tension rises in the ongoing conflict between Turkey and Syria, Duckworth shared her thoughts on the decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.

"I think President Trump has committed an atrocity in abandoning our Kurdish allies," Sen. Duckworth said. "The Kurds lost 11,000 fighters in the fight against ISIS and they did it in support of us. And now we've abandoned them to be butchered by the Turkish forces. This simply is not acceptable."

Duckworth, a decorated army veteran with a Purple Heart for her service in Iraq, said those with military experience have a different perspective on these issues.

"If you've not served in the military, you don't understand first and foremost the need to stand by your allies," Duckworth said. "The President doesn't seem to care about this."

Duckworth also discussed the efforts in Southern Illinois to combat the flooding from earlier this year. On a federal level, Duckworth said she and her colleagues are working with FEMA to secure more funding for personal and business properties.

"We have ongoing issues, not only with the levees but with locks and dams," she said. "This is an ongoing, multiyear process."

