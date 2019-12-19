Senate advances $1.4T spending deal in drive to adjourn

The Senate has voted to advance a $1.4 trillion government spending package in a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before the holidays.

The legislation gives President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence and gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.

The first bill in the two-bill package, covering domestic programs, passed easily Thursday by a 71-23 vote.

A vote on a Pentagon and homeland security measure is to come later in the day.

The compromise bill would forestall a government shutdown this weekend.

