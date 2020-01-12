Senator Bernie Sanders campaigning in the Quad Cities

Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is currently making stops in the Quad Cities.

Today - according to Interfaith - Bernie Sanders is one of the politicians that will be in attendance at there People's Caucus event.

And yesterday - Bernie and his campaign held a rally in Davenport at St. Ambrose.

During the rally - Sanders spoke about healthcare, running against President Donald Trump, and the Major League Baseball's intent to end minor league teams in 42 communities across the country including three in Iowa.