Senior Star residents have fun in the sun on slide-and-slide

Having fun in the sun and soaking up the end of summer with a slip and slide!

Residents at Senior Star in Davenport had the chance to slide down a slip and slide on a special chair on Tuesday. (KWQC)

The idea came from Facebook, when they saw how other senior facilities were trying it.

"At first the residents were a little nervous. They thought they'd be going down on their bellies, but we made sure it was safe. We have a nice chair for them and everyone who has done it says they had ton of fun," Meredith Parker, the Assisted Living Program Director, said.

The afternoon was a big success, and Parker says they were happy they were able to get it in before summer is over on such a beautiful day.

"Oh, it was just a thrill. It was much more than I expected. In fact, I was a little touchy and daring at first but now it was wonderful," resident Donna Schwab said.