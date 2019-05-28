Sentencing hearing for Chris Soules scheduled

The sentencing hearing for former reality TV personality Chris Soules has been set for Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Buchanan County.

Soules pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a deadly crash in April 2017, an aggravated misdemeanor that could mean two years in prison.

Soules was driving a pickup that crashed into a tractor in Buchanan County, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

Last Tuesday, a judge said the charges Soules pleaded guilty to means Mosher's death will not be a factor in how he is sentenced. That means Mosher cannot give victim impact statements in court.

A pre-sentencing investigation had included those statements. Because of that, the defense and prosecution asked for another pre-sentencing investigation, and for the judge to delay the sentencing.

The judge granted the requests.

Soules came to fame as the star on ABC's "The Bachelor" in 2015 and appeared on "Dancing with the Stars on ABC" that same year.

