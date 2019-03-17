Serious crash shuts down I280 Iowa bound

UPDATE: Illinois State Police have told TV6 traffic is being diverted from I-280 W/B to IL Rte 92 at Exits 11A or 11B and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A check of the Iowa 511 website lists the crash as 3+ cars.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-280 westbound is shut down because of a serious crash.

TV6 crews at the scene said that a truck appears to be on top of another vehicle roughly three-quarters of the way across the bridge heading into Iowa. I280 is shut down starting at Highway 92 in Rock Island County. A medical helicopter is on scene and has landed on the bridge.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. It is unknown how long I280 will be closed.

