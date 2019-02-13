Services set for Morrison woman killed in crash

A 19-year-old woman from Morrison, Illinois was killed Friday in a car crash in northeast Iowa.

Julia A. Walters died in an accident that occurred around 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 218 near Janesville, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said Walters was ejected from the 2007 Ford Fusion she was driving when the vehicle went out of control, entered the median and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Michaela Hibbard, 21, of Sterling, Illinois, was injured and transported to a hospital.

Walters was born in Sterling and was a 2018 graduate of Morrison High School.

Her funeral service will be Saturday at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison.