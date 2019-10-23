Seth Rollins fans line sidewalk for Hy-Vee appearance

Hundreds of fans were reported to be in line waiting Wednesday afternoon to see pro wrestler Seth Rollins.

Photos show the line at North Ridge Shopping Center on Utica Ridge Road winding all the way from the Hy-Vee, where Rollins was to appear, down the sidewalk past the T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Dress Barn stores.

A Hy-Vee representative tells KWQC TV6 more than 300 people were waiting to see Rollins, a Davenport native, as of 3:45 p.m.

Rollins was scheduled to appear from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.