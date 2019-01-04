Seth Rollins partners up with 392 to open coffee shop in Davenport

WWE wrestler and Quad City native, Seth Rollins, is partnering with a local coffee shop in Davenport.

Seth took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"Hey guys I'm opening a coffee shop soon!" his statement reads.

Seth announced he was partnering with 392 Caffé to bring 392Dport to life in downtown Davenport. The shop is expected to open early this year.

The coffee shop will be located on the corner of 3rd and Scott Street and will be connected to Black x Brave Wrestling Academy, where Seth trains with Marek Brave.

You can follow @392Dport on Instagram for more updates.