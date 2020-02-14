Seven arrested in McDonough County methamphetamine investigation

Seven people were arrested this week following a six-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in McDonough County.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Macomb Police Department, and Bushnell Police Department located John W. Yates, 53, in the 600 block of North Harrison Street, Bushnell, Illinois.

He was wanted on a McDonough County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook. Yates was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Trenton Sealock, 25, also of Bushnell, who was wanted on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine, was located in an apartment in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

Officers searched the apartment and found methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Subsequently, Robert J. Musson, 39, Christopher C. Shipley, 23, and Heather M. Hawkins-Barcroft, 33, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine under five grams and possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Sealock was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine under five grams and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

Shawn T. Connelly, 45, was located in the 200 block of South Race Street, Bardolph, Illinois and arrested on a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.

He was being held in the McDonough County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Officers searched the home and found a small cannabis growing operation, which led to the arrest of Amanda S. Edwards, 40, according to the sheriff’s office.

Connelly and Edwards were charged with cannabis plant cultivation 6-20 plants, possession of methamphetamine under five grams and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

More arrests are expected in the coming months.

