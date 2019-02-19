Seven couples renew their wedding vows for Valentine's Day

A special day celebrating love in Morrison as the Resthave Care and Rehabilitation Center was recently transformed into a wedding venue.

Seven couples reaffirmed their love by renewing their wedding vows on Feburary 15th.

The seven couples who took part are listed below.

They have 412 combined years of marriage!

Couples who renewed their vows:

Donald and Virginia Becker--55 years, married August 17, 1963

Marvin and Ila Geerts--72 years, married October 16, 1946

Spencer and Lynn Knox--55 years, married August 10, 1963

Doug and JoAnn Seelye--38 years, married February 29, 1980

Frank and Leona Ward--61 years, married September 7, 1957

Bob and Lois Wiebenga--64 years, married November 19, 1954

Roland and Ramona VanZuiden--67 years, married October 26, 1951.