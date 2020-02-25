Seven people being monitored in Iowa for novel coronavirus

Seven people are being monitored in the state of Iowa for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This is according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The website was updated on February 24 saying those who are being monitored are not showing any symptoms at this time. So far the state has completed public health monitoring on 30 people.

Only two people have been tested for COVID-19 and both came back negative.

"The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with federal, state and local public health, and clinical partners to share information," the website reads. "There have been no cases identified in Iowa to date."

Officials say the risk to Iowans is low at this time.

The Department of Public Health updates the numbers above of Iowans being monitored and tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.