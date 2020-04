Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to 104. They are:

• A woman in her 60s who is being treated at a local hospital

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home