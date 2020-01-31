Seven puppies from Iowa animal rescue to be in the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet

Seven puppies from Iowa will be featured on the Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Officials with the AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport posted to their Facebook this week showing pictures of their seven dogs that will be featured.

Theodore, Ferris, Brady, Sassy Li, Clarence, Braelyn and Jaxson will all be in the Puppy Bowl. Officials with AHeinz 57 say they're in the starting lineup.

According to the TV Guide listings the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet will begin at 5 a.m.