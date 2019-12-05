Multiple agencies respond to "heavy" house fire in Colona, Ill.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m. First responders from multiple agencies are on the scene of a house fire in Colona, Ill.

Coal Valley Fire Chief David Dunham says at approximately 5:06 p.m., Colona crews responded to a fire on West Washington Street.

Upon arrival, crews found an active fire, and Colona Fire Chief John Swan pulled a box alarm to notify other departments there was a heavy fire through the roof.

Officials say the house is unoccupied and has been since the Flood of '19. It's unclear if there was anyone inside, but the owner was on the scene.

Officials say the fire crews couldn't get inside because of the fire, but the biggest hurdle was getting the water to a rural area. As of 6:45 p.m., crews had flowed 30,000 gallons to control the house, and the fire is now under control. Crews are still trying to overhaul hot spots.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Eight different agencies responded to the fire.

ORIGINAL: Several agencies are responding to a situation near the Rock River in Cleveland, Illinois.

Both the Silvis Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office confirmed to TV6 there are several fire trucks by the river.

It is unclear at this point what they are responding to, but a TV6 viewer tells us they saw a heavy fire presence with "15 fire trucks by the river."

TV6 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.