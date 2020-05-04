Several arrested following burglaries in Muscatine; but let go due to COVID-19 challenges

Burglaries are on the rise in Muscatine according to the police department.

Police said in a Facebook post that over the last couple of months the community has "experienced a spike in the number of reported burglaries."

"Many of these have been to vehicles but homes and businesses have also been targeted," police said. "The Muscatine Police Department has recently arrested several individuals for this type of activity but is unable to detain them due to the challenges posed by Covid-19."

The department is urging residents to ensure their property is safe and secure and stays that way.

"Keep vehicles locked and windows rolled up at all times," officials said. "Avoid leaving items of value out in the yard or in public view. Installing exterior motion lights, camera systems and alarms are all good ideas but come with a cost. Get to know your neighbors, look out for them, and help watch each other's properties. Above all report suspicious activity immediately. Call 911 and notify police if you observe anyone suspicious or something seems out of place."

Police say that burglary is often "a crime of opportunity" and to take away the opportunity by taking actions to prevent becoming a victim of burglaries.