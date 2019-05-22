Moline police release security video of two suspects robbing convenience store at gunpoint

UPDATE 5/22 4:45 p.m.: The Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects from Wednesday's armed robbery.

Police presence at 20th Ave at 16th St. in Moline.

It happened at approximately 3:38 p.m at 1901 16th St.

The video, shown below, shows two males entering the business with a silver and black handgun. The suspects ran west from the business and then south through the alley.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

UPDATE 5/22 4:45 p.m.: Moline police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

Moline detective Michael Griffin tells TV6 two suspects got away with cash. He says one person had a gun and showed it.

Police say these people should be considered armed and dangerous, and they don't know who they are at this time.

The streets that were closed during the investigation have since been reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: Several streets in a Moline neighborhood are shut down right now due to a heavy police presence.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us 20th Ave. down to 18th Ave. are shut down from 16th St. to 15th St. A.

Our crew tells us Moline K9s are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.